Choi Jonghun facing an additional 1.5 years in prison for illegal hidden camera footage charges

On March 18, the first court hearing involving former F.T. Island member Choi Jonghun and his charges of filming and distributing illegal hidden camera footage of female individuals took place at Seoul's Central District Court.



During this hearing, prosecution demanded a sentence of 1.5 years in prison, mandatory attendance in sexual crime courses, publicizing Choi Jonghun's identity as a sexual offender, as well as a 5-year ban in any career involving infants, children, and/or youths.

Choi Jonghun was previously indicted for multiple accounts of distributing illegally filmed hidden camera footage or photos of females in 2016. He is also facing separate charges for offering bribes to a police officer after being stopped for driving while intoxicated.

During the March 18 hearing, Choi Jonghun's legal representative admitted all of his charges involving illegal hidden camera footage. However, the legal rep denied Jonghun's intentions to offer a police officer bribery.

The next court hearing in the ongoing trial will take place on March 27.

Meanwhile, Choi Jonghun has already been sentenced to as much as 5 years in prison for charges of joint sexual assault alongside former singer Jung Joon Young. The sentence has since been appealed and is awaiting its appeal trial.

