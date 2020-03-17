Model-turned actress Han Sung Min, A.C.E's Chan, & more join Kim Woo Seok in new Playlist web drama 'Twenty Twenty'

Playlist's upcoming new web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' has confirmed its lead cast, including Kim Woo Seok, rising model-turned-actress Han Sung Min, A.C.E's Chan, veteran actress Bae Hye Sun, rookie actor Park Sang Nam, and rookie actress Chae Won Bin!

Web contents production company 'Playlist' is widely popular among web drama fans for hit series 'A-Teen' and 'A-Teen 2', as well as 'XX' aired earlier this year, and more. 'Playlist's newest series 'Twenty Twenty' will deal with the stories of young individuals who have just turned 20-years old, as they struggle with family, friendship, love, and growth.

'Twenty Twenty's female lead Chae Da Hee will be played by rising model-turned-actress, Han Sung Min. Ever since she was young, Chae Da Hee has always lived a life controlled by her mother. However, after turning 20-years old, she meets Lee Hyun Jin - a fellow 20-year old who has decided to live on his own.

Male lead Lee Hyun Jin will be played by Kim Woo Seok, a lonely character who has always felt isolated due to his parents' busy careers. After turning 20, he decides to pursue his dreams independently by joining a music crew as a composer.



Veteran actress Bae Hye Sun will take on the role of Chae Da Hee's mother, while A.C.E's Chan has been cast as a 20-year old dreaming of becoming a top rapper, Son Bo Hyun. Rookie actor Park Sang Nam and rookie actress Chae Won Bin will be joining 'Twenty Twenty' as Chae Da Hee's university friends Jung Ha Joon and Baek Ye Eun, respectively.

Directed by 'A-Teen' director Han Soo Ji, 'Playlist's 'Twenty Twenty' will air some time later this year in July! Do you like the casting and the story's premise so far?

