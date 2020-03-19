0

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Upcoming boy group TOO search for their way in 'Magnolia' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Upcoming boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestrahave dropped their music video teaser for "Magnolia"!

In the teaser, the TOO members search for their way as they shine flashlights towards an unknown destination. "Magnolia" is the title track of the group's debut mini album 'Reason for Being: 仁', which drops on April 1 KST.

Check out the pre-release version of TOO's "Magnolia" MV teaser below!

