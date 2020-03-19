Upcoming boy group TOO search for their way in 'Magnolia' MV teaser

Upcoming boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) have dropped their music video teaser for "Magnolia"!



In the teaser, the TOO members search for their way as they shine flashlights towards an unknown destination. "Magnolia" is the title track of the group's debut mini album 'Reason for Being: 仁', which drops on April 1 KST.



Check out the pre-release version of TOO's "Magnolia" MV teaser below!

