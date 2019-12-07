Baek Ah Yeon announces her new start under Eden Entertainment

Solo artist Baek Ah Yeon took to her Instagram on December 7 to update her fans on her personal news!

She wrote, "Hello everyone, it's Baek Ah Yeon! I've been wanting to tell everyone for a while but I'm just getting around to delivering the news! Starting from now on, I will be starting anew with 'Eden Entertainment'! As this is a new beginning for me, I will become a Baek Ah Yeon who shows you an even better side! Thank you always for your love and support, and take good care of me from here on as well (heart). Now you can also keep up with news about me through @edenenter as well!!"



Meanwhile, Baek Ah Yeon's contract with JYP Entertainment expired back in August of this year. Best of luck to her under her new company!