Ong Seong Wu opens up about his 'Traveler' co-stars Kang Ha Neul & Ahn Jae Hong

Ong Seong Wu opened up about his 'Traveler' co-stars Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong.



On the March 31st episode of 'Cultwo Show', Ong Seong Wu featured as a guest to promote his new solo album 'Layers' and title song "Gravity", but he also talked about JTBC's travel reality series 'Traveler'. He expressed, "We filmed for 15 days, so we got very close. At first, we weren't close at all. However, our personalities melded well, and so did our vacation styles so we got along. Since I was the youngest, they cared for me very well."



On Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu revealed, "No matter the difficult situation, a smile never left his face. Ahn Jae Hong also took on the role of the boss. He has charisma, and he's very considerate."



