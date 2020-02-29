VICTON's Byungchan gets lost in thought in 'Continuous' teasers

VICTON's Byungchan is the latest member to feature in 'Continuous' teasers.



The moving poster above reveals Byungchan under flashing lights, while he gets lost in thought in the teaser image below. VICTON's upcoming sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.



Check out Byungchan's moving poster above and his teaser image below.



