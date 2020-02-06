The Boyz's Haknyeon & Hyunjae wrap up filming for 'Battle Trip' in Indonesia

The Boyz's Haknyeon and Hyunjae will be appearing as guests for the first time, on KBS2's 'Battle Trip'!

Last year, Haknyeon made an appearance on 'Battle Trip' as a special MC for the show, but this will mark his and Hyunjae's first appearance as guests. The two The Boyz members recently wrapped up their bromance trip in Bogor, Indonesia, enjoying all kinds of activities and mukbang.

Meanwhile, 'Battle Trip' will be coming to an end this coming March after 4 years. Fans can catch The Boyz's Indonesia trip airing this February 28.

