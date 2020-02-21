Rain and Kim Tae Hee feature in first ad together as couple for 'LA Cloud' mattresses

Rain and Kim Tae Hee featured in their first ever advertisement together as a couple for 'LA Cloud'.



On February 21, 'LA Cloud' revealed its first set of commercials featuring the celebrity couple promoting their new line of latex mattresses. A rep of the brand stated, "As the representative lovebird couple and the best in their respective fields, Jung Ji Hoon and Kim Tae Hee show the beautiful and healthy lifestyle that Bodyfriend seeks, so we thought they'd be appropriate endorsement models."



Rain and Kim Tae Hee married in January of 2017, and they welcomed their second daughter in September of last year.



Check out the couple's first CFs together above and below!



