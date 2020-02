Actor Ahn Jae Hyun decided to cheer on his good friend Super Junior's Kyuhyun by going to see Kyuhyun's ongoing musical, 'The Man Who Laughs'!

On February 14, Ahn Jae Hyun shared a simple photo posing alongside his friend, who is still wearing his stage makeup. The actor wrote, "So cool. Our Kkyu."



It's good to see the two 'New Journey To The West' co-stars still getting along well!