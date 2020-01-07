5

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ong Seong Wu opens the door in 'We Belong' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Ong Seong Wu has dropped the music video teaser for his solo song "We Belong".

The former Wanna One member is returning solo after the end of the project group, and he's set to come back with his self-composed digital single "We Belong". In the MV teaser, Ong Seong Wu opens the door into his own space and a beautiful garden.

Ong Seong Wu's "We Belong" will be out on January 9 KST. Check out the MV teaser above! 

  1. Ong Seong Wu
  2. WE BELONG
1 553 Share 83% Upvoted

0

kiiiiiiteee2 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

I heard the teaser not even a minute after fantagio released it and it got me really excited... Seong Wu's visuals and the MV' production was stunning!

Really excited to hear the full song.

Share
Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
3 hours ago   16   60,840
Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
3 hours ago   16   60,840
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities
23 hours ago   73   48,663

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND