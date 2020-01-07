Ong Seong Wu opens the door in 'We Belong' MV teaser

Ong Seong Wu has dropped the music video teaser for his solo song "We Belong".



The former Wanna One member is returning solo after the end of the project group, and he's set to come back with his self-composed digital single "We Belong". In the MV teaser, Ong Seong Wu opens the door into his own space and a beautiful garden.



Ong Seong Wu's "We Belong" will be out on January 9 KST. Check out the MV teaser above!