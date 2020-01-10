A.C.E spill TMI on Byungkwan on 'Pops in Seoul'

A.C.E spilled a little bit of TMI on Byungkwan on 'Pops in Seoul'.



As a new host on Arirang's 'Pops in Seoul', the A.C.E members featured as guests to support Byungkwan and also revealed some inside information on him. The members put Byungkwan on the spot for everything from fighting with the other members, sleeping through alarms, and more.



Find out what the A.C.E members have to say about Byungkwan above!