Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

ENOi reveal 'Red in the Apple' track list and album art

ENOi have dropped the track list and album art for 'Red in the Apple'.

After a series of MV teasers, ENOi are revealing the tracks on their upcoming 1st mini album, including "Not Sorry", title song "Cheeky", "I'm With You", "&NDiNG", and instrumentals.

ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST. Stay tuned for more updates until then!

