ENOi reveal 'Red in the Apple' track list and album art

ENOi have dropped the track list and album art for 'Red in the Apple'.



After a series of MV teasers, ENOi are revealing the tracks on their upcoming 1st mini album, including "Not Sorry", title song "Cheeky", "I'm With You", "&NDiNG", and instrumentals.



ENOi are coming back with with their first mini album 'Red in the Apple' on January 12 KST. Stay tuned for more updates until then!

