Girls' Generation's Taeyeon stuns in sepia tones in 'Purpose' teaser images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed stunning teaser images for her album 'Purpose'.



The teasers reveal Taeyeon against a sepia-toned city backdrop as she steps in a car, which was previously revealed in her 'mood sampler.' 'Purpose' is Taeyeon's upcoming repackage album set to drop on January 15 KST.



Check out her beautiful teaser images above and below! What do you think of Taeyeon's concept so far?



