DAY6's Jae has put down his guitar for a solo, vocal MV teaser, titled "Singing Spaceships"!

The idol has stepped away from his title as the guitarist of DAY6 momentarily to go by a different solo artist name, eaJ. He's also partnered up with American record label 88rising, hinting at a unique new surprise for his fans.

Check out a short snippet of eaJ's upcoming release "Singing Spaceships" through its first MV teaser, above!