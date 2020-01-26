BDC (Boys Da Capo) drop a special hanbok performance of 'Remember Me'

Brand New Music unit Boys Da Capo (BDC) has dropped a special version of their "Remember Me".



"Remember Me" is an emotional ballad about hoping someone from your past remembers you. BDC is made of Kim Si Hoon, Yoon Jung Hwan, and Hong Sung Joon, who are debuted as a unit after their run on 'Produce x 101'.



Check out the cute video above!