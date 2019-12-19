NCT U reveal making of winter MV for 'Coming Home'

NCT U have revealed the making of their winter music video for "Coming Home".



The NCT U members discuss how much they focused on the acting in the MV, reveal personal stories from their comeback preparation, suggest NCT songs to listen to, and joke around with each other on set. NCT U members Taeil, Haechan, Doyoung, and Jaehyun's special single "Coming Home" is a part of SM Entertainment's 2019 winter album project 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter'.



Watch the making of NCT U's "Coming Home" MV above and the MV here if you missed it.



