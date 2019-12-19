Park Min Young thanks 'Busted' co-star Kim Jong Min for a surprise coffee cart to her drama set

On December 19, actress Park Min Young took to her Instagram to thank Kim Jong Min for a surprise to the set of her new drama 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice'!

As many of you know, Park Min Young and Kim Jong Min previously worked together as co-stars of 'Netflix' original K-variety series, 'Busted'. Alongside photos of Kim Jong Min's generous coffee cart sent to cheer on her new production, Park Min Young wrote, "Jong Min oppa who is just so cute no matter what he does, thank you for the surprise! #Busted #Season3Go?"

Meanwhile, Park Min Young's new JTBC romance drama 'I'll Come Searching For You When The Weather Is Nice' is set to air in February of 2020.