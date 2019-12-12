NCT U go on a winter train ride in 'Coming Home' MV teaser

NCT U have dropped their music video teaser for "Coming Home".



In the MV teaser, NCT U members Taeil, Haechan, Doyoung, and Jaehyun go on a winter train ride and cozy up at home while it snows outside. The subunit's special single "Coming Home" is a part of SM Entertainment's 2019 winter album project 'SM Station' x '4 LOVEs for Winter'.



NCT U's "Coming Home" is releasing on December 13 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?







