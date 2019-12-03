4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

'King's Raid' x Dream Catcher release 'Not a Dream' teaser video feat. Dami

AKP STAFF

RPG mobile game 'King's Raid' and Dream Catcher have released a teaser video for "Not a Dream" featuring Dami!

The dynamic teaser video above reveals animation for 'King's Raid' featuring rap by Dream Catcher's Dami. "Not a Dream" is the girl group's second collaboration with the video game following "Deja Vu" this past September.

Stay tuned for updates on "Not a Dream"!

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. DAMI
  3. KINGS RAID
  4. NOT A DREAM
