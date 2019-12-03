'King's Raid' x Dream Catcher release 'Not a Dream' teaser video feat. Dami

RPG mobile game 'King's Raid' and Dream Catcher have released a teaser video for "Not a Dream" featuring Dami!
The dynamic teaser video above reveals animation for 'King's Raid' featuring rap by Dream Catcher's Dami. "Not a Dream" is the girl group's second collaboration with the video game following "Deja Vu" this past September.
Stay tuned for updates on "Not a Dream"!
