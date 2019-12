Baek Ye Rin reveals track list for upcoming album 'Every Letters I Sent You'

Baek Ye Rin revealed the track list for her upcoming album 'Every Letters I Sent You'.



'Every Letters I Sent You' will be Baek Ye Rin's first release under her new independent label 'Blue Vinyl' after leaving JYP Entertainment this past September. Her upcoming album includes 2 CDs, 9 tracks each.



Baek Ye Rin's 'Every Letters I Sent You' drops on December 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates!