6

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

EXO's Chen reveals in-studio MV teaser for 'Beautiful' for 'Heart 4 U' OST

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen has dropped an in-studio music video teaser for "Beautiful" for the 'Heart 4 U' OST.

The MV teaser reveals Chen and guitarist Jo Jung Chi collaborating in the studio for the song, and it ends with a short preview of the track's melody. Chen shyly narrates the phrase, "I miss you," and Jo Jung Chi jokes that the narration will be recorded as loud as possible. 

'Heart 4 U' is a reality series featuring the EXO members that's shot in a relay-style with each member showing their own content.

Chen's "Beautiful" drops on December 19 KST.  

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
  3. Jo Jung Chi
  4. BEAUTIFUL
  5. HEART 4 U
1 559 Share 67% Upvoted

0

zkzsks201 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Chenie Chen's Heart 4U is filled with melodies 😍😍 they both go well together.. Fighting Chen👏👏

Share
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
20 hours ago   84   46,773

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND