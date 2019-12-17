EXO's Chen reveals in-studio MV teaser for 'Beautiful' for 'Heart 4 U' OST

EXO's Chen has dropped an in-studio music video teaser for "Beautiful" for the 'Heart 4 U' OST.



The MV teaser reveals Chen and guitarist Jo Jung Chi collaborating in the studio for the song, and it ends with a short preview of the track's melody. Chen shyly narrates the phrase, "I miss you," and Jo Jung Chi jokes that the narration will be recorded as loud as possible.



'Heart 4 U' is a reality series featuring the EXO members that's shot in a relay-style with each member showing their own content.



Chen's "Beautiful" drops on December 19 KST.