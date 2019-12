On December 30, EXID's Solji released a cover of Ailee's "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow".





This song was released in 2017 as part of drama "Goblin"'s OST, and has been a winter favorite ever since. In this cover, Solji showed an emotional performance with her own interpretation of the song, receiving overwhelmingly positive response from her fans.

Be sure to check out the cover above!