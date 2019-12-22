Crayon Pop's Soyul cries while apologizing to other members for keeping engagement to Moon Hee Jun a secret from them

Crayon Pop's Soyul admitted to some regret during the December 22 episode of the KBS reality series 'Superman Returns'.





In the episode, her fellow Crayon Pop members Way, Choa, and Gummi visited her and husband Moon Hee Jun's home. While having a conversation, the memory of when Soyul and Moon Hee Jun's wedding news was first announced was brought up.



"I was really surprised," Choa commented.



"We [Crayon Pop members] were almost always open with one another, but when something big like this happened to me, I couldn't talk about it. I feel guilty about that," Soyul confessed. "Talking about it was too difficult. I originally said I was going to tell you, and even Hee Jun said 'Let's tell them', but I couldn't. I was too scared."



Way responded that she understood why she felt that way, with Gummi emphatically adding, "It was really difficult carrying this all on your own, right?"



When Soyul heard the responses of the other members' she started to cry, prompting her toddler daughter Jam Jam to come into the room with tissues and wipe off Soyul's tears herself.



Check out the full video above!