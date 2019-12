Changmo is gearing up to release a single with Kim Chung Ha!





On December 23 KST, he dropped a music video teaser for his upcoming single "Remedy." The music video, which is shot in black-and-white, features Changmo at piano and ends with a glamorous shot of Kim Chung Ha dressed in sparkling accessories and fur.

Meanwhile, "Remedy" is set for release on December 25 at noon KST.

Check out the teaser above!