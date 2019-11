Brave Entertainment's upcoming new boy group DKB is here to introduce another rapper of the group, GK, born on September 29, 1998.

In his introductory pre-debut film, GK captures listeners' attention with a challenging rap, showcasing his youthful fighting spirit. GK is now the 5th member of DKB unveiled so far - after E-chan, D1, Lune, and Heechan.

Meanwhile, DKB will be making their official debut next year, in January of 2020.