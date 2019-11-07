5

2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

EXO drop concept trailer for 'EXODEUX' & 'Obsession' comeback schedule

AKP STAFF

EXO have dropped the concept trailer for 'EXODEUX' and their 'Obsession' comeback schedule.

The trailer above reveals a dark, mysterious, and intense concept revolving around planets, DNA, the apocalypse, and weapons. The comeback schedule below for EXO's sixth album 'Obsession' also reveals that fans can expect the first teaser images and clip on November 11, while the album drops on November 27 KST.

Stay tuned for more on EXO's 'Obsession'!

  1. EXO
  2. EXODEUX
  3. OBSESSION
piesma529 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Omg!! creepy theme!! Creepier than monster 😍😍 I'm loving it❤

DG2522,812 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

They are going all out. It's like introduction to their darker versions or something. 😮

And new accounts for this. We had EXODUS and now EXODEUX. I can't wait!!

