EXO drop concept trailer for 'EXODEUX' & 'Obsession' comeback schedule

EXO have dropped the concept trailer for 'EXODEUX' and their 'Obsession' comeback schedule.



The trailer above reveals a dark, mysterious, and intense concept revolving around planets, DNA, the apocalypse, and weapons. The comeback schedule below for EXO's sixth album 'Obsession' also reveals that fans can expect the first teaser images and clip on November 11, while the album drops on November 27 KST.



Stay tuned for more on EXO's 'Obsession'!