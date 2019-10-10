6

4

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

SuperM open up about being a unit group and 'Jopping' in 'Beats 1 - Apple Music' interview

AKP STAFF

SuperM opened up about being a unit group and the meaning behind "Jopping" in an interview with 'Beats 1 - Apple Music'.

The SuperM members talk about being the 'Avengers' of the K-pop world, reveal their hopes for "Jopping" to make the dictionary, and why they feel they're the future. In related news, SuperM made their official debut with their 1st mini album and "Jopping" last week, and they performed the track for the first time live on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Watch their interview with 'Beats 1' above!

  1. SuperM
  2. BEATS 1
1 705 Share 60% Upvoted

0

piesma290 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I do not know technically or in business perspective how they will progress.. But it's a great collaboration that LSM ever could come with!! The boys are extremely talented..🖤🖤

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND