SuperM open up about being a unit group and 'Jopping' in 'Beats 1 - Apple Music' interview

SuperM opened up about being a unit group and the meaning behind "Jopping" in an interview with 'Beats 1 - Apple Music'.



The SuperM members talk about being the 'Avengers' of the K-pop world, reveal their hopes for "Jopping" to make the dictionary, and why they feel they're the future. In related news, SuperM made their official debut with their 1st mini album and "Jopping" last week, and they performed the track for the first time live on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.



Watch their interview with 'Beats 1' above!



