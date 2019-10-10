104

16

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Super Junior pump it up in 'SUPER Clap' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Super Junior pumped it up in their second music video teaser for "SUPER Clap"!

After revealing their concept in their first MV teaser, the Super Junior members reveal more of their choreography and hit the 'PUMP' machine to show off their dance moves. "SUPER Clap" is the title song of the group's long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', and they've already released their songs "I Think I" and "The Crown".

'Time_Slip' is set for release on October 14 KST. Check out Super Junior's "SUPER Clap" latest MV teaser above!

  1. Super Junior
  2. SUPER CLAP
10 5,163 Share 87% Upvoted

3

dayle0883 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

I love how Leeteuk and Kyuhun had a bit of a dance at the centre. Super looking forward to the comback! Cant wait for their appearances on variety shows! 😀

Share

3

tristanah566 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They are drop dead gorgeous.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Psy, HyunA
Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback
5 hours ago   10   14,846
Psy, HyunA
Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback
5 hours ago   10   14,846

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND