Super Junior pump it up in 'SUPER Clap' MV teaser

Super Junior pumped it up in their second music video teaser for "SUPER Clap"!



After revealing their concept in their first MV teaser, the Super Junior members reveal more of their choreography and hit the 'PUMP' machine to show off their dance moves. "SUPER Clap" is the title song of the group's long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', and they've already released their songs "I Think I" and "The Crown".



'Time_Slip' is set for release on October 14 KST. Check out Super Junior's "SUPER Clap" latest MV teaser above!



