Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior invite you to a special event in MV teaser for 'SUPER Clap'

Super Junior is gearing up to make their comeback!

On October 7 KST, the group released their first music video teaser for upcoming single "SUPER Clap," the title track on their ninth album 'Time_Slip.' 

In the teaser clip, the members are each given their closeup, raising anticipation as they reveal their comeback concept looks. Fans are also given a peek of the members in dance formation, ready to break into the song's choreography. The video ends with a printer revealing a special invitation for the group's comeback.

Meanwhile, 'Time_Slip' is set for release on October 14 KST.


Check out the music video teaser for "SUPER Clap" above!

