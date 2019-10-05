1

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Heize drops another 'Heize film' teaser for fifth mini album 'Late Autumn'

AKP STAFF

Heize is gearing up to come back with a new album!

On October 5 KST, she released her fourth 'Heize film' teaser, which features an autumnal-themed photo meant to complement the comeback's vibe. When shared through her official social media channels, the accompanying caption to the teaser read: "Memories of autumn inside Heize's photo album."

Meanwhile, Heize's film mini album 'Late Autumn' is set for release on October 13 KST.

Check out the new teaser below, and stay tuned for more updates about this exciting comeback!



