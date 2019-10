ONF is gearing up for their comeback with another majestic MV teaser for their 4th mini-album 'GO LIVE' title track 'Why'.



The group has been teasing storylines and dropping hints, and their vision is all coming together as they finally release their last teasers before the official release. The mini-album is set for release on October 7 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above! Are you excited for 'GO LIVE' and 'Why'?