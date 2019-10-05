2

BTOB's Hyunsik drops new concept images for 'Rendez-Vous'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Hyunsik has just revealed new concept photos for his very 1st solo mini-album 'Rendez-Vous'. On October 6, BTOB's official Twitter account has released the third set of concept images for Hyunsik's first solo mini-album. 

As a talented singer-songwriter, Hyunsik has already begun to tease awaiting fans for the brand new song. 'Rendez-Vous' is set for release on October 14 at 6 PM KST.

What do you think of this astronaut concept? Stay tuned for more until the official release on October 14!

