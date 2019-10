KARD have revealed the 'white' version of their "Dumb Litty" performance music video.

After the 'black' version, the co-ed group is back in completely white outfits with a performance MV for their 2nd digital single 'Dumb Litty'. As previously reported, KARD's "Dumb Litty" was produced by member BM.



Check out the original MV here if you missed it and the 'white' performance MV above!