A Pink's Bomi opens up about joining host lineup of 'Battle Trip'

A Pink's Bomi opened up about joining the host lineup of KBS's 'Battle Trip'.



KBS previously announced Bomi, Kim Joon Hyun, and Kim Sook would be leading 'Battle Trip' as the new MCs, and in an interview for the upcoming show, Bomi shared her thoughts on filming. She expressed, "I like traveling, so I'm very happy I'm the MC of 'Battle Trip'. I'll make sure to work hard as a cheerful MC alongside Kim Joon Hyun and Kim Sook. I'm still lacking, but I want to make it comfortable for viewers who watch 'Battle Trip', so they feel like they're being introduced to travel destinations by their friends."



She said of her co-hosts, "At first, I was so nervous I kept asking them if I was doing okay. They told me I should be more comfortable and that I could say what I wanted to, so I was able to film with more energy. It feels like we're like siblings, so it's great."



As for her travel essentials, Bomi revealed, "I always bring speakers and scented candles when I'm traveling. In that way, I think Saipan was a good travel destination because I could turn on the speakers on the beach and heal quietly rather than doing a lot of activities."



'Battle Trip' airs with the new hosts on October 5 at 9:15PM KST.