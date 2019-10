Hang on to your wigs because BTS just released an adorable trailer that is bound to have you squealing.

The group just dropped a video teasing their merchandise pop-up event with a video titled 'BTS character trailer: the Cutest Boy Band in the World'. It seems like the group will be opening a merchandise pop-up event soon and fans are being treated to more content teasing its' opening.

Check out the adorable video above! Can you match the characters with the correct member?