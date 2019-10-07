ATEEZ makes a big entrance in teaser for 'Wonderland' MV

ATEEZ is only one day away from releasing their latest album!

On October 7 KST, the group released a music video teaser for "Wonderland," the title track of their latest album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action.' In the teaser, a marching band makes their way through a dark and dynamic setting with the set aflame behind them. Eventually, the members of ATEEZ make their own entrance, the rolling smoke of the scene adding an extra element of mystery to the scene.





Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is the final album in the group's 'Treasure' series, and is set for release on October 8 KST.





Check out the teaser for ATEEZ's new single above!