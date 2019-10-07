Paul Kim is feeling 'Empty' in MV for comeback single

Paul Kim has released a new album!





On October 7 KST, the singer released his second full-length album 'The Second Album - Part 1: Heart, One,' featuring title track "Empty."



"Empty" is an emotional ballad with a bittersweet mood meant to match the brisk autumn weather. In the song, Paul Kim's expressive vocals are rounded out with piano and string accompaniment. In the music video, the singer is fittingly sitting alone in a room, the dim light augmenting the feeling of loneliness felt after someone has gone away.





Meanwhile, 'The Second Album - Part 1: Heart, One' is the second two-part album series Paul Kim has released.

Check out the music video for "Empty" above!