AB6IX gets fans pumped for first comeback with choreography spoiler for 'Blind For Love'

AB6IX has just dropped a choreography spoiler for their new single!

On October 5 KST, the group released the video teaser through their official social media channels. In the clip, the five members are all dressed in white, but joined by several back-up dancers in contrasting black outfits. Not only do fans get a near-minute sample of new single "Blind For Love," but they are also given their very first look at the main choreography for the song.

Meanwhile, AB6IX's first full-length album '6IXENSE' is set for release on October 7 KST.

Check out the choreography teaser above!