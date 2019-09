The coming of Chuseok often means that there will be some great variety specials coming along with the holidays and fans are in luck as many of their favorite idols will be appearing!

The special will air on September 12th and the 6-minute preview trailer shows behind the scenes footage of idols training for the 2019 'Idol Star Athletics Championship'. Check out the trailer for more footage of members from ITZY, Red Velvet, IZ*ONE, CIX, and more show off their athletic prowess.