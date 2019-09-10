Rain x Soyu reveal lovey-dovey MV teaser for 'Beginning'

Rain and Soyu have dropped their music video for "Beginning"!
The teaser above reveals a lovey-dovey couple who spend the day together. "Beginning" is the next release from the ongoing 'Pepsi x Starship Project', and fans are eager to listen to Soyu and Rain's collaboration.
Rain x Soyu's special collab releases on September 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
