Rain x Soyu reveal lovey-dovey MV teaser for 'Beginning'

Rain and Soyu have dropped their music video for "Beginning"!

The teaser above reveals a lovey-dovey couple who spend the day together. "Beginning" is the next release from the ongoing 'Pepsi x Starship Project', and fans are eager to listen to Soyu and Rain's collaboration.

Rain x Soyu's special collab releases on September 16 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

