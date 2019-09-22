9

Posted by danisurst

HyunA unveils prologue video for new vlog series 'HyunA-ing'

HyunA is launching a new vlog channel!

On September 22 KST, the idol dropped a 'prologue' video introducing 'HyunA-ing,' her vlog channel under her new agency P Nation. In the clip, she is interviewed about the channel, offering fans a preview of what to expect. Overall, she wishes to make a channel where she can communicate with fans and share her life in a similar way as her popular Instagram Live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, HyunA also revealed that she is currently preparing a new album.

Check out the 'HyunA-ing' prologue clip above!

WinterIsComing176 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I can't wait for the album

