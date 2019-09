TWICE has released their final MV teaser for "Feel Special"!

On September 23 at midnight KST, TWICE revealed a short teaser clip that gives fans a snippet of the choreography and chorus line for "Feel Special". The song will be released worldwide at 6 PM KST later today as part of the 8th mini album. In the teaser, Jihyo takes the center stage as the members groove together inside a golden studio.

Are you ready for TWICE's official comeback?