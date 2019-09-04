Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son to collaborate for special project

Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son are collaborating for a special project.



According to reports, the two artists collaborated for a special project releasing on September 8 KST. Kim Chung Ha is known as a solo singer with tracks like "Roller Coaster" and "Snapping", while Mommy Son impressed as a 'mystery rapper' on 'Show Me the Money 777'. Fans are already looking forward to what kind of track Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son created together.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son.

