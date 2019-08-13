See what songs MONSTA X chose to create the 'Playlist of Their Lives' with 'Teen Vogue'!

Here's your chance to check out what songs are some of the MONSTA X members' absolute favorites, as they recently sat down with 'Teen Vogue' to create the 'Playlist of Their Lives'!

First up, Kihyun chose "Rise and Fall" by Craig David, singing a snippet of the song with Jooheon's rhythmic beatboxing. Next, Minhyuk chose Brian Mcknight's "Rest of My Life", dedicating the lyrics to Monbebe. Hyungwon chose a song by none other than MONSTA X, "Mohae" produced by I.M.

Coming back to Jooheon, the rapper chose Blackstreet's "No Digiggity", which he named as his favorite song of all time. I.M went for a classic and picked Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World", followed by Shownu's pick of Bruno Mars's "When I Was Your Man". Finally, the members delivered Wonho's pick as he wasn't able to attend the schedule - Westlife's "My Love".

Watch the full video above to unveil one more song that MONSTA X added to the playlist as a group!