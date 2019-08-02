Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rocket Punch reveals track list for 'Pink Punch'

AKP STAFF

The Rocket Punch girls have released a track list of the songs on their debut mini-album 'Pink Punch'.

The track list comes in the form of the video and the girls will be showing off the skills they have trained with 6 new songs. The video that features the track list also shows the girls' cute and fresh visuals as an unknown song plays in the background. Perhaps it's a short snippet from the album as well! 

Regardless, it seems like Rocket Punch will be using their charm to execute an excellent debut soon. Are you looking forward to it? 

  1. Rocket Punch
