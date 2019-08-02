Rocket Punch reveals track list for 'Pink Punch'

The Rocket Punch girls have released a track list of the songs on their debut mini-album 'Pink Punch'.

The track list comes in the form of the video and the girls will be showing off the skills they have trained with 6 new songs. The video that features the track list also shows the girls' cute and fresh visuals as an unknown song plays in the background. Perhaps it's a short snippet from the album as well!

Regardless, it seems like Rocket Punch will be using their charm to execute an excellent debut soon. Are you looking forward to it?