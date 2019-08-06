Model Yoo Hyun Woo makes his solo debut with groovy MV for 'Analog' feat. UP10TION's Bitto

YG KPlus model Yoo Hyun Woo has fulfilled his dream of debuting as a musician, with the release of his 1st single album 'Analog'!

In the simple MV for Yoo Hyun Woo's title track "Analog", the model and now solo singer shows his excitement as he gears up for his debut in the recording-studio, showcasing his groovy, melodic singing voice. UP10TION's Bitto, the featuring rapper, also appears as he shows his serious side in the studio, as well as a more laid-back side while sitting and joking with Yoo Hyun Woo.

Check out the MV for Yoo Hyun Woo's "Analog" above, and make sure to give his other song "Found" a listen as well.

