News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon release fall-vibe teaser image for their duo debut

AKP STAFF

Former MYTEEN members and 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon will be making their official duo debut this August 24 at 6 PM KST, with their 1st digital single album 'Blurry'.

In their first debut teaser image, Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon welcome the fall season moods a little early, dressed in warm tones and showcasing a more mature side to them from their 'Produce X 101' days. 

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the two idols' former group MYTEEN has been disbanded 2 years after their initial debut, and that the members would focus on individual or duo promotions. 

jaehaedae_seojeo3 pts 35 seconds ago 0
oh, they disband Myteen just debut the duo. they could just make a new unit without throwing the other members,.

that's the worst thing result they could come up after pd,.

