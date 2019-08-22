Former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon release fall-vibe teaser image for their duo debut

Former MYTEEN members and 'Produce X 101' contestants Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon will be making their official duo debut this August 24 at 6 PM KST, with their 1st digital single album 'Blurry'.

In their first debut teaser image, Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon welcome the fall season moods a little early, dressed in warm tones and showcasing a more mature side to them from their 'Produce X 101' days.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the two idols' former group MYTEEN has been disbanded 2 years after their initial debut, and that the members would focus on individual or duo promotions.

