The Rose's Kim Woo Sung is inching closer to his solo debut.

On July 22, Kim Woo Sung shared another MV teaser for the title song "FACE". In this avant-garde teaser, the singer shows many 'faces,' those of himself and also of others. Towards the end of the clip, Kim Woo Sung shows off his vocal abilities as he sings the main chorus line.

Kim Woo Sung's 1st mini-album 'Wolf' will be released on July 25. Stay tuned!