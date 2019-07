VIXX's Hyuk has returned even more matured with the release of his 3rd solo single, "Way To You"!

Composed and written by Hyuk himself alongside fellow composer Min, "Way To You" is a sentimental pop ballad genre. Hyuk has also revealed a scenic, sentimental lyrics MV for his comeback single, which you can check out above!

Meanwhile, Hyuk made his solo debut in January of this year with "Boy With a Star", returning once in May with "If Only".