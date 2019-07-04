Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Stray Kids reveal '9 version' of 'Side Effects' dance practice video

Stray Kids have revealed the '9 version' of their dance practice video for "Side Effects".

In the '9 version', the Stray Kids members give another twist to their "Side Effects" choreography, adding silly outbursts and more. "Side Effects" is the title track of their recently released mini-album 'Clé 2 Yellow Wood'. 

Watch their dance practice video above and their "Side Effects" MV here if you missed it.



